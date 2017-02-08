RPD release video, description of home invasion robbery suspect

UPDATE: Police released a description of the suspect who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint inside her home in Richmond Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the suspect who is described as a black male between 5 foot 5 inches and 5 foot 7 inches tall with a slight build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a Nike brand navy-colored hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact First Precinct Detective Gaetano Drago at (804) 646-3395 or (804) 510-4182 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at 222.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

—

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a woman at gunpoint inside in her home in Richmond Wednesday morning.

Authorities said at approximately 11:51 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Newman Road for the report of a robbery.

Diana Ingold reported to police that a young male knocked on her door to offer lawn services. When she opened the door, he pulled out a handgun, pushed past her into the home, and took cash that was on a table. The man then fled the home.

D. Ingold is the wife of Chad Ingold, a Richmond teacher who ran for mayor in 2016.

C. Ingold told 8News his wife is doing “fine,” but “a little shaken, to say the least.”

The Ingolds told 8News this was not the first time their home was targeted by robbers, adding that someone robbed their house in 2016.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

“To have somebody as brazen as that, it’s very surprising,” said neighbor Chris Malo. “I’ve gotta say I’m very surprised this happened next door.”

The suspect was described by police as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, 5’ 5” to 5’ 7” tall. He was wearing a navy-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Detectives are canvassing the area in an attempt to gather information and surveillance images.

Security experts recommend protecting your home by posting stickers and alarm signs outside, as well as investing in security cameras with motion sensors. Most of all, you can protect yourself by knowing your neighborhood.

“Just be aware of your surroundings, if you have people in your neighbor hood you don’t recognize just pay attention to them,” Malo said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.