Richmond Police seek suspect in church burglary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police detectives are asking the public to help them identify the man who is suspected of breaking and entering into a church in the East End.

“Shortly before 7:15 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 5, an adult male entered Faith Holy Church located at 1022 N 22nd Street through a back door and stole several items,” Richmond Police’s press release said. “Surveillance footage shows the suspect entering the building and before leaving, rummaging through a mailbox within the facility.”

The suspect is described by police as a black male with a medium complexion, short dark hair, and beard. Police said at the time, he was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt underneath a mid-tone jacket with a zipper on the left arm and light-colored cuffs, light-colored pants, and dark shoes. A tattoo was also visible on his right hand.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call First Precinct Detective Nathaniel Reese at (804) 646-0671 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

