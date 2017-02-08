Police seek Richmond woman missing since last May

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a Brookland Park woman who has been missing since last May.

Melanie A. Davis, 55, was last seen in the 3000 block of Woodrow Avenue on May 28, 2016. She is described as a 5-foot-9, 170-pound black female with a medium complexion and brown hair. She has a tattoo of vines on her lower back and several burn marks on her neck and shoulders.

“Ms. Davis has been away from her loved ones for nearly nine months,” Det. William Thompson said. “It’s possible she may be in another jurisdiction, even another state. We hope the public may provide any tips or information that may assist us with reuniting Ms. Davis with her family.”

Anyone who sees Melanie A. Davis or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

