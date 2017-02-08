Police: Man offering lawn services robs Richmond woman inside her home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a woman inside in her home in Richmond.

Authorities said at approximately 11:51 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Newman Road for the report of a robbery.

The woman reported to police that a young male knocked on her door to offer lawn services. When she opened the door, he pulled out a handgun, pushed past her into the home, and took cash that was on a table. The man then fled the home.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect was described by police as a black male in his late teens or early 20’s, 5’ 5” to 5’ 7” tall. He was wearing a navy-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Detectives are canvassing the area in an attempt to gather information and surveillance images.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.