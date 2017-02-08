Police: 2 suspects rob pizza delivery driver in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are searching for two juveniles who they say robbed a pizza delivery driver Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue. Police say the delivery driver was approached by two black male juvenile suspects, one of whom displayed a knife.

The victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who may have seen anything in the area is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

