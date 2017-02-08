New technology makes women’s surgeries easier, less painful

Related Coverage New birth options for pregnant women at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Aging well is a concern for many women and many of us are aware of ways to prevent wrinkles or to stay physically fit as we age. But there are other concerns many of us might not talk about as much.

Doctors say by the age of 60, nearly all women have something dropping at least a little, and not just the parts of our body we can see.

“Just like our faces, our faces as we get older tend to drop a little bit…and for women, the biggest issues are incontinence of urine, the bladder dropping, the rectum dropping, or the uterus dropping,” said Dr. Boyd Clary, OB-GYN Physician and Urogynecologist at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

Many women choose surgery to correct those issues. Now, with new technology, those surgeries can be done much easier.

“We’re seeing at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital more and more women choosing this minimally invasive option just because the benefits are so superior,” said Joanna Callaway, Director of Marketing at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

Sometimes they use the da Vinci robotics system to help with that. It’s so precise; they can even paint a picture with it.

“And then we operate with tools sort of like operating with long chopsticks,” Clary said. “The crazy thing or the good thing is that the chopsticks have gotten a lot more advanced. Now, they have little forks at the end of them or little spoons at the end of them to make it easier for us to do those surgeries.”

New technology can even help with hysterectomies and other women’s surgeries.

“Through these small incisions, using a small camera and a small incision, we can do very big surgeries with much less down time, much less pain, faster recovery and even lower risk of complication from that,” Clary said.

“We’re seeing a lot of advantages, and more and more women year after year are choosing this option,” Callaway said.

