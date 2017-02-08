New series aims to help students prepare for higher education and manage debt

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new series works to support students in Virginia as they prepare for a post-secondary degree or credential.

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Wednesday that middle and high school teachers and counselors will have free access to the program “Life After High School: Navigating education, career and debt.”

The Virginia Council on Economic Education, the Centers for Economic Education and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond developed the series.

Pilots of the series were launched last fall, and 110 more educators are set to participate this spring, while as many as 36,000 students may have access to the series by the end of the 2016-2017 school year.

