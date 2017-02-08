KFC introduces the ‘Chizza’

SINGAPORE (WCMH) — KFC is getting into the pizza game with the “Chizza,” a personal pizza with a fried chicken crust.

The Chizza is topped with pizza sauce, chicken ham, pineapple chunks, mozzerella cheese, and “Signature KFC Cheese Sauce.”

https://twitter.com/KFC_SG/status/829140546367086592/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Unfortunately, you’d have to fly to Singapore to get your hands on one.

