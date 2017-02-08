2 people killed in tractor-trailer accident on I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were killed after a tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire on I-95 south in Henrico.

State Police tell 8News the accident happened just before 2 a.m. just under the I-295 overpass. The tractor trailer crashed into the median causing it to catch on fire.

State police say flames from fatal tractor trailer accident damaged part of I-295 overpass. pic.twitter.com/IKlwmMqqrU — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) February 8, 2017

The flatbed was completely destroyed and two people were killed. State Police believe the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, but police are still investigating the crash.

The tractor-trailer was carrying bricks that are currently scattered on the road. The left northbound lane and left southbound lane remain closed. The rest of the lanes have since reopened.

Crews are also investigating to see if there is damage to the I-295 bridge.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

