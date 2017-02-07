Virginia War Memorial to hold first art contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial announced Tuesday it’s first annual art content or all public or private middle school, high school and homeschooled students in the Commonwealth.

The contest theme is “How do you see the legacy of World War I in the world around you today,” as to honor the 100 anniversary of the United States entry into World War I.

Entries chosen as finalists will be displayed at Virginia’s World War I Memorial, the Carillon in Richmond, on April 6, 2017, during the Commonwealth’s Commemoration Ceremony of America entering World War I.

First place winners in the middle school and high school categories will receive a cash prize of $200 each and first runners-up will receive $50 each.

All finalists and their families will be invited to the April 6 ceremony and to an award ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial.

The Virginia War Memorial is partnering with the Virginia World War I and World War II Commemoration Commission for the contest.

For complete rules of the contest and a registration form, students should visit www.vawarmemorial.org/wwiart or contact the Virginia War Memorial’s Assistant Director of Education Morgan Guyer at morgan.guyer@dvs.virginia.gov or 804.786.9700. All entries must be received by 11:59 on March 10, 2017.

