The Bachelor recap: Saint Thomas dating disaster

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was a Bachelor episode for the record books with multiple women eliminated.

8News anchor and Bachelor expert Kerri O’Brien recaps the sixth episode without spoilers.

As far Kerri’s final four, she lost another one and is now down to two. Danielle l. and Christen are out, and Vanessa and Danielle M. are still in the running.

Watch Kerri’s full recap in the video above and catch The Bachelor on Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC-8.

