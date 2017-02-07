Suspect sought for stealing money orders from victim at Richmond Martin’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are hoping the public can help them identify a woman who robbed a victim of money orders at a local Martin’s last month.

On January 12, surveillance footage shows the suspect steal the money orders from a victim at the customer service counter at the Martin’s located at 7035 Three Chopt Road. Police say the suspect engaged in conversation with the victim at the counter and placed their money orders in her purse after the victim briefly stepped away.

The suspect left before the victim returned and was last seen driving away in a dark minivan.

The suspect is described as a dark black woman with a thin build and medium-length hair. At the time of the incident, she was wearing a red hooded jacket, a light-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored flat shoes with white socks, a brown tote with light straps and a wedding ring.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

