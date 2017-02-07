Registration open for 6th Annual Virginia War Memorial 5K

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Registration is open for the 6th Annual Virginia War Memorial/Priority Automotive 5K Run/Walk to Remember.

The walk is set to be held on Saturday, April 22 at 8 a.m.

The 5K is the only running event in Central Virginia that gives civilians the opportunity to run or walk alongside active military members who run in uniform and in formation.

“The theme of our 5K is Run with the Troops,” said the Memorial’s Suzanne Feigley. “Our mission is to honor all our veterans and active military personnel for their service and sacrifice. Proceeds from the 5K go to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation to fund our educational and patriotic programs.”

Registration is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Registration forms are available online HERE.

Registration for runners and walkers is $25 per person and includes a free t-shirt, bib and chip. Children ages 3-12 are encouraged to participate in a special half-mile KidsFunRun.

