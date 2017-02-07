Rabies vaccinations for pets offered by Henrico County February 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico County Police Division will provide rabies vaccines for cats and dogs on Saturday, February 18.

The vaccines will be provided at the Henrico County Government Center, located at 4301 East Parham Road from 9 a.m. to noon.

Under Virginia law, cats and dogs four months of age and over; must be vaccinated for rabies.

Each vaccine costs ten dollars, is cash only and a rabies tag and certificate of inoculation are included. Each pet owner must pay and register at the cashier’s office in the Administration Building before seeing a veterinarian on the first level parking deck.

Pets from all locations are welcome, but cats must be in carriers.

Henrico dog licenses will be available for ten dollars for a one-year license and $15 for a three-year license. License options and vaccination requirements shall be discussed by Henrico Officers.

For information, call the Animal Protection Unit at (804) 727-8801.

