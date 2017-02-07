Prince William County hosting Neighborhood Watch training February 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William Police Department is hosting Neighborhood Watch training Tuesday, February 21.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. in the Locust Shade Room at the Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Government Building located at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge.

The event will last for about an hour and shall cover the topics of crime reporting, emergency preparedness, Watch patrolling, active violence and a Q&A session at the end.

The event is free but an RSVP is requested to ensure there are enough materials. Please respond to mwhaley@pwcgov.org

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.

