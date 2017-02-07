Petersburg council approves revised budget that will restore pay for first responders

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Petersburg City Council on Tuesday night voted to approve revisions to balance its budget for Fiscal Year 2017.

The Robert Bobb Group was brought in last September to help the city balance its books. Acting director of finance & budget Nelsie Birch went before city council to review revisions to balance budgets and revenues for the city.

Council unanimously approved the revised budget, which means police, fire, EMS and Emergency Communications will all receive their 10-percent pay cuts back by the April pay period.

Also included in the amendment is funding for a new police chief as well as five new police officers. The Amendment will additionally upgrade the courthouse video equipment.

“It’s important because we’re struggling,” said Barb Rudolph, co-founder of citizen watchdog group Clean Sweep Petersburg.

“The idea back in September was to create a budget that was balanced,” Birch said. “Since the Robert Bobb Group came in and examined things more closely, they discovered it was still out of balance.”

Last year, a state team identified $18.8 million that the city of Petersburg owed to various vendors.

The revised budget shows the city’s revenue and spending equaling each other at just over 68 million dollars. It’s the first time the city has had a balanced budget in at least a decade.

