Motorcyclist found dead on private property after crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash involving a motorized scooter in Richmond’s east end Tuesday evening.

Police tell 8News they responded to the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found an adult male victim lying on private property in the 2000 block of Creighton Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim hit a steel wire, according to police, which caused the wreck. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

