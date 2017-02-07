Missing Lunenburg County woman suffers from depression, anxiety

LUNENBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 64-year-old woman who suffers from depression and anxiety.

According to Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend, Ruth Alice Howard left her home on Hightower Road Monday morning. She was driving a Toyota Camry with a handicap plate reading 59992HP and was last seen at Prior’s Country Store in the Nutbush area of the county at 10 a.m.

Howard is described as a 5-foot-7, 172-pound white female with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray pants with a sweatshirt that reads “00” on the back and white shoes.

If you have any information about Alice Ruth Howard, please call the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452.

