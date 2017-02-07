Gov. McAuliffe announces 150 new jobs in Spotsylvania County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov.Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that idX Corporation will invest 7.2 million dollars to establish their manufacturing operation which will create 150 jobs in Spotsylvania County.

The company provides quality millwork, fixtures, décor and graphics to its customers, and offers manufacturing materials which includes, glass, metal, wood, etc. Virginia successfully competed against Maryland and North Carolina for the project, which will create 150 new jobs.

Governor McAuliffe is extremely pleased with the idX choosing Spotsylvania.

“As idX Corporation expands its presence in the United States and globally, we are proud that the company chose Virginia for its state-of-the-art manufacturing operation to serve the growing Southeast market,” McAuliffe said. “Winning this project is a testament to both Spotsylvania County and the Commonwealth’s open and competitive business climate, strategic location and top-notch workforce. Creating quality jobs in the advanced manufacturing sector is critical to our efforts to diversify and build a new Virginia economy, and we welcome another impressive international manufacturing company to our corporate roster.”

Mark B. Taylor the Spotsylvania County Administrator, is extremely thankful for job opportunities to come into Spotsylvania.

“Spotsylvania County is proud to welcome idX Corporation to our community,” Taylor said. “IdX’s bold decision to adapt and enlarge the former GM Powertrain Plant to make it a regional home for their dynamic, creative, and market-leading company will bless us with more than 150 skilled jobs. Good local jobs like these are opportunities for some of our talented Spotsylvania workforce to reduce their commutes – and that’s good for their families and good for our community.”

Todd Haymore the Secretary of Commerce and Trade, is also extremely pleased with the end-result.

“Spotsylvania County is a prime location for idX to reach its customers in the United States and across the Atlantic given the county’s close proximity to major interstates, international airports, and the Port of Virginia,” Haymore said. “With nearly 250,000 Virginians working in the manufacturing sector, the Commonwealth has a skilled workforce that provides companies like idX with the human talent it needs to grow. We welcome idX and know it will be a strong addition to the business community in the greater Fredericksburg region.”

idX CEO Terry Schultz sees Spotsylvania as a great opportunity.

“This investment in Spotsylvania County will help idX strengthen our East Coast manufacturing and distribution network and position us for continued growth and success,” Schultz said. “The community and the Commonwealth of Virginia are focused on business attraction and jobs, and we’re very pleased that this opportunity was available. We’re eager to get started. We know we will build a strong team in Spotsylvania County.”

idX Corporation is acquiring the former General Motors Fredericksburg Powertrain facility from the RACER Trust, an entity established to create redevelopment opportunities for former GM sites that were turned over to the government.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Spotsylvania County and the Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington to secure the project for Virginia.

Gov. McAuliffe approved a $400,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Spotsylvania County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program and Delegate Robert Orrock looks forward to this opportunity.

“I welcome our new corporate citizen to our community and look forward to working with them and all of our business community to keep Virginia a great place in which to live, work and do business,” Orrock said.

