Community to honor beloved long-time Henrico supervisor Richard Glover

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico community is coming together Tuesday to give one final tribute to long-time Henrico supervisor Richmond W. “Dick” Glover.

Glover, who was the longest-serving active member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, died Thursday evening from what appears to be natural causes. He was 82.

The Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association says that for decades, Glover would drive a lap through RF&P Park.

To show their appreciation for his support and dedication to the organization, the community will be making one final lap in honor of their beloved leader.

Guests are asked to be inside the park on Mountain Road between 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. The park will be closed after 9 a.m. for the processional to enter.

The organization asks that people wear Glen Allen jerseys, hats or anything Glen Allen related to show support.

According to Henrico County spokesperson Tamra McKinney, Glover has served as the Brookland District supervisor since 1988. He was voted chairman unanimously in January by four fellow supervisors, marking his sixth time being voted chairman of the board.

Glover leaves behind his wife, Joan, four kids and 11 grandchildren.

