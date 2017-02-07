Chesterfield County unveils plans for adding ‘superstreet’ to Route 10

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A few months ago 8News introduced you to Chesterfield County resident John Capps, who suffered a number of devastating injuries after he was struck from behind while riding his scooter on Route 10.

Before his accident, Capps had been pushing for a lower speed limit on the road and a traffic light at the intersection of his neighborhood.

“That’s what needs to be done before somebody gets killed out there or is seriously injured like I was,” Capps told 8News back in November.

His accident is just one of the dozens that have taken place annually on that stretch of road for the past several years.

“Since I’ve been living here — I’ve been here about 20 years — I bet I’ve seen three or four people actually die,” driver Howard Green said.

“We hear sirens all night from the fire station and 90 percent of the time it’s an accident,” another drive, Jim Bowery, said.

Currently, Route 10 sees between 40-50,000 drivers a day. But Chesterfield County officials expect that number to jump to over 100,000 over the next 20 years.

“We would refer to those kind of as northern Virginia type traffic levels when you get to the 100,000 cars a day,” Chesterfield County Director of Transportation Jesse Smith explained.

Smith says they’re hoping by this time next year to start work on a project that’s been 25 years in the making. The project, which will widen the road from four lanes to eight over a two-mile stretch, is called a ‘superstreet’ and will cost roughly $54 million.

Smith says he believes it will address many of the concerns brought up by residents over the years.

“This project will really relieve congestion and provide additional safety measures,” Smith said.

The project stalled due to lack of funds and other projects with higher priority, but Smith says funds have been secured and they’re currently half way through getting the necessary properties needed before they can start work.

“100 percent needed,” Bowery reiterated.

“The people need something done, something done to the street,” Green added.

Smith says once work has started it will take about two years to complete. The superstreet could be the first of its kind built in Virginia. The design has been around for about 10 years in states including North Carolina.

“That’s really what we’re trying to do here is make sure that the citizens of the county can get to and from work in their homes safely and an efficient manner,” Smith said.

To learn more about the project, click here.

