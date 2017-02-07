Chesterfield County releases proposed changes to school start times

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After receiving input from thousands of parents, the Chesterfield County School Board is proposing new school start times for all levels.

For months, the school system has been trying to gauge what parents think of the proposed changes. They had about 14,000 parents respond. The proposed changes, which are listed below, wouldn’t go into effect until the 2018-19 school year.

Under the proposal, high school students would begin the day at 8:30 a.m., middle school students at 7:35 a.m. and elementary students at either 7:45 a.m., 8:30 a.m. or 9:25 a.m.

7:35 a.m.-2:05 p.m.: Middle schools (with the exception of Tomahawk Creek Middle)

7:45 a.m.-2:15 p.m.: Bensley, Bon Air, Crenshaw, Clover Hill, Jacobs Road and Wells elementary schools

8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.: All high schools, Tomahawk Creek Middle and Alberta Smith, Chalkley, Grange Hall, Matoaca and Salem Church elementary schools

9:25 a.m.-3:55 p.m.: All remaining elementary schools

The school board is inviting parents to come to their next meeting on February 14 to speak on the change. You can also email your comments or concerns to ccpsinfo@ccpsnet.net.

