Beloved Henrico supervisor who passed away takes final lap through park

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — There was not a drop of rain, but even so a rainbow overlooked Glen Allen’s RF&P Park on Tuesday morning as a crowd gathered for a touching tribute.

They came to say goodbye to Henrico County’s longest running supervisor, Dick Glover, who passed away last week at the age of 82.

“This was just kind of a great way to kind of send him a final farewell and to thank him,” explained Rebecca Slough, the assistant treasurer for the Glen Allen Youth Athletic Association.

That organization called everyone together for the final farewell. GAYAA’s athletes play on the baseball and softball fields at RF&P Park.

Glover is a big reason that gem of a ballpark even exists. He championed for the county’s young athletes and on Tuesday it was their turn to pay tribute.

“This is sort of where everyone almost grew up in a sense,” 15-year-old Josh Langfitt said. “It’s where I grew up, played a lot of my games here. You know, we just wanted to thank him.”

Glover was known to drive through the park each day, so on Tuesday, his funeral procession passed through for one final lap.

“It’s a shame he’s gone, but this is just a little way to remember him and his spirit because it will always be at RF&P Park.”

The crowd held signs and tipped their caps as he passed by.

“He was a big time supporter of all the activities up here, was at all the games, was always here if you had a problem, just a great guy and we’ll miss him, ” said Rick Moore, whose sons played baseball at RF&P in the mid 1990s.

Added Doug Hynes, whose kids also once played ball at the park, “It’s a shame he’s gone, but this is just a little way to remember him and his spirit because it will always be at RF&P Park.”

Glover served as a Henrico County Supervisor for nearly three decades.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.