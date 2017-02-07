ALDI to host hiring events for its Richmond, Midlothian-area stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Supermarket chain ALDI is set to host hiring events for its Richmond and Midlothian-area stores.

The first hiring event will take place at the Hampton Inn located at 3620 Price Club Boulevard in Midlothian from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second hiring event will be held at the Holiday Inn Richmond located at 2000 Staples Mill Road in Richmond from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Opportunities within ALDI include Store Associate and Shift Manager positions.

For more information on the hiring events and job requirements, visit HERE.

