Yemeni brothers reunited with family at Dulles Airport after travel ban

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Two brothers from Yemen were reunited with their family Monday morning after being blocked from entering the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Tareq and Ammar Aquel Mohammed Aziz met their father at the airport, who thanked everyone who helped get his sons back to the U.S.

Tareq Aziz said when he and his brother arrived in the U.S., a police officer was waiting for them.

The brothers were flying to the U.S. last weekend, when President Trump’s executive order went into effect. The green card holders were planning on flying through Dulles on their way to Michigan. Instead, they were stopped and sent to Ethiopia and Djibouti.

The brothers’ lawyers say Tareq and Ammar were coerced into signing a form, voluntarily withdrawing their application for admission to the U.S. Their valid visas were canceled.

A federal judge temporarily suspended key parts of the executive order on Friday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

