Veteran gospel DJ returns to radio after health puts show on hold

FARMVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — At 7 a.m., a familiar voice infiltrated the airwaves in Farmville.

“Well, a pleasant Sunday morning goes out to each and every one of you,” listeners heard. “This is your host, Brother Novey Wiley.”

Those are words Pastor Novey Wiley, Sr. hasn’t spoken on 870 AM in months.

“People are probably tapping on their heads like, is this really real that Brother Novey Wiley is back on the air?” said his son, Novey Wiley, Jr. “But yes, he is on the air and a lot of people are so happy to hear him again.”

Serious health problems tied to diabetes have kept him from his Sunday morning slot as a gospel announcer and DJ at WFLO. It’s a position he’s held for nearly 40 years.

Wiley, 72, is also a pastor at Spirit of Life Church of God in Christ.

In the last year, his health got so bad, he coded.

It was a tough time for The Wiley Family, but they never lost their faith.

“When the doctor said he’d no longer be with us, we said, no he will be with us because we know of a higher power,” said Novey Wiley, Jr.

Wiley was revived. After months in the hospital, he knew he had to get back behind the mic.

“We all have a purpose, right? His purpose is to reach out and touch as many people as he can,” said son Raymond Wiley, who donated a kidney to his father 13 years ago.

On Sunday, several of his 10 children, their spouses, and his wife of 52 years crammed the small studio to see his long-awaited return. Those who couldn’t make it joined via FaceTime.

His daughter, Benitta McFadden, says this wasn’t just a big moment for her family; it was a moment for the whole town.

“My dad is Farmville. Because so many people — I feel like they respect him, they respect our family,” she said.

Daughter Javitta Gay agrees.

“It’s huge. It’s really huge,” she said. “We all have our obstacles and challenges in life, but gospel music is just really inspiring. It helps get us through what we’re going through.”

Gay’s husband, Robert, says his father-in-law’s determination is admirable.

“It’s amazing to me. Every time he does something or accomplishes something, it just inspires me to do more.”

Wiley says he was raised listening to gospel music.

“There’s something about the gospel that excites me,” he says. “The gospel is good news, of course. It’s good news. And that’s what I love about the gospel. It keeps me going.”

His wife, Geraldine, says the local support has been another source of strength for the family.

“Everywhere I go people ask me, how’s he doing? How’s your husband? We’re praying for him. He’s received a lot of cards. This community just really cares about him and I appreciate that,” she said. “It helps us to keep on keepin’ on.”

Their son, David Wiley, has been filling in on the radio while Wiley has been out and helped orchestrate his return.

He says he can see why his father was eager to get back in the booth and spread the word.

“He loves the community, he loves the people, and he loves what he’s doing. But far more than that, he loves God,” he said. “So doing the work of the Lord is just awesome for him. He loves it. That’s why he’s back today.”

David Wiley called his dad’s return to radio — despite his health problems — a miracle.

“He shouldn’t be here, but he is here. He’s here for a purpose and a reason.”

And Wiley isn’t stopping short of showing his gratitude, either.

“To God be the glory,” he spoke into the mic for listeners to hear. “And we praise him for letting me be back in studio one more time. I just want to say thank you so very much.”

