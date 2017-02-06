State trooper involved in shooting at rest stop in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV/WRIC) — A trooper shot a suspect at the northbound rest area along I-81 near exit 233 Sunday night, State Police confirm to WHSV.

State Police say the trooper was uninjured and one person was taken to the hospital.

The suspect allegedly pulled a knife on the trooper, a separate law enforcement source told WHSV.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

