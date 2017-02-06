RPD officer charged with teen’s murder expected in court

Related Coverage Mistrial declared in case of RPD officer charged with teen’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond police officer charged with murdering a teen in Chesterfield is expected to be in court Monday.

A mistrial was declared in June when the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.

David Cobb is charged in the murder of 18-year-old Paterson Brown. Brown entered Cobb’s car at a Chesterfield car wash back in November of 2015. When Cobb confronted him and identified himself as an off-duty officer, he says Brown became irritated. An altercation led to Cobb shooting and killing Brown.

Prosecutors argued Cobb illegally shot Brown to prevent him from stealing a car. The defense argued Cobb shot because he feared for his life.

