Ramp from Route 288 to I-95N to close overnight Monday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The ramp from Route 288 south to Interstate 95 north will be closed from 8 p.m. Monday, February 6 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, February 7 to complete guardrail installation as part of a resurfacing project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Drivers are encouraged to use the following detour route provided by VDOT:

Take I-95 south to Exit 61A/W. Hundred Rd. (Route 10) west to I-95 north to Exit 62/Rt. 288 north.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

