Proceedings to remove current and former mayor from Petersburg City Council move forward

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Court proceedings to remove Mayor Samuel Parham and former mayor Howard Myers from their seats in city council moved forward on Monday.

Parham and Myers both appeared in court as the judge took up several administrative motions.They were informed that they will have the option to allow a judge or a jury to hear the case. After court adjourned, both men defended their actions while on council.

While court experts say removing Parham and Myers may be a long shot, a judge on Monday allowed the proceedings to move forward.

“We’re looking forward with the process moving forward,” Myers told 8News.

Barb Rudolph, one of the Petersburg residents behind the push for removal, said she feels optimistic.

“The first hurdle has been overcome,” Rudolph said. “Feeling at least guardedly optimistic that this will move along and that the issues that are concerning to the citizens of Petersburg will be considered in a court of law.”

Mayor Samuel Parham said they are working towards telling the truth and that he’s still honored to serve ward three.

“I am anxious to tell the story of what really happened here and that is what we’re working towards,” Parham said. “I want the people in my ward to know that it is definitely an honor to represent them in Ward three and I was sent here in 2015 to change things, cause the city was going backwards then,” Parham said.

Parham also said he believes much of this is caused by hard feelings from a hard-fought campaign from more than two years ago.

“Look, I ran against a 12-year incumbent who had a tremendous following and we had a very very tough election and part of that you have a lot of people who are still fighting the election of 2014,” Parham said.

The court proceedings were caused by a petition signed by citizens of Petersburg.

