COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck on the Boulevard in Colonial Heights around 2 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Police say the woman died at the hospital as a result of the incident.

Police also say charges are not pending in the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

