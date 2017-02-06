Organizers of Women’s March announce plan for general strike

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The organizers of the Women’s March movement revealed their intention to have a general strike at an unknown date, according to CNN.

Posts on the Women’s March official social media accounts read, “General Strike: A Day Without A Woman,” along with a caption saying “the will of the people will stand.” A date for the planned strike has not been announced.

The movement started with the march on Washington a day after President Trump’s inauguration. The turnout was massive at the D.C. march and sparked marches all over the world. The organizers then made it into a powerful movement.

The Women’s March website has a list of 10 actions that will be taken during the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency. The first three actions involved with organizing and contacting local government officials.

Now, organizers are calling for ‘a day without women.’

The will of the people will stand. pic.twitter.com/SKJCRLhRKn — Women’s March (@womensmarch) February 6, 2017

A statement from the Women’s March praising boycotts of companies that supported Trump and others that “brought the corporate practices of Uber and Nordstrom to light” read:

“At a time when our foundational principles of freedom and equality are under threat, The Women’s March is committed to engaging in actions that affirmatively build community, strengthen relationships and support local, women- and minority-owned businesses.”

Information from CNN was used in this report.

