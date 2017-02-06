Nissan recalls Altima; door might open if window rolled down

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2016, photo shows a Nissan emblem on a 2016 Nissan automobile at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 120,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because brake fluid could leak and cause fires. In some cases owners should park their vehicles outside until they are fixed. The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Murano SUVs and 2016 to 2017 Maxima large cars that are equipped with intelligent cruise control. Also included are some 2015 and 2016 Murano hybrids. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2016, photo shows a Nissan emblem on a 2016 Nissan automobile at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Nissan is recalling over 120,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because brake fluid could leak and cause fires. In some cases owners should park their vehicles outside until they are fixed. The recall covers certain 2015 to 2017 Murano SUVs and 2016 to 2017 Maxima large cars that are equipped with intelligent cruise control. Also included are some 2015 and 2016 Murano hybrids. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

DETROIT – You might not want to open a rear window if you’re driving a Nissan Altima.

The company is recalling more than 341,000 of the midsize cars in the U.S. because the doors might open if a rear window is lowered.

The recall covers Altimas from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

Nissan says in government documents that the latch and lock cable in the doors may not have been routed properly at the factory.

In certain situations, the window assembly can interfere with the cable and inadvertently open the doors.

Nissan will notify owners about the recall within the next two months. Dealers will modify the doors to make sure the cables are routed properly.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.