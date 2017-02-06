Murdered Va. Tech student’s mother shares painful ordeal in new book

ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of murdered Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington is sharing the story of her painful ordeal in a new book.

‘Morgan Harrington, Murdered and Dead for Good’ begins with the day the 20-year-old went missing and ends with her killer, Jesse Matthew Jr., being sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew is serving four life sentences for the deaths of Harrington and University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.

The book goes beyond the Harrington family’s heartbreaking journey. It is also about healing and helping others survive their own loss.

“Such an unbelievable fate, our child of light, extingushed by hate.”

Those are the words Gil Harrington wrote for her daughter’s funeral. Now, she is sharing that poem and so much more.

“We must surrender to the incomprehensibility of mystery,” the poem continues. “Somehow, this is how it had to be.”

“That,” G. Harrington explains, “it’s taken a long time, but that’s what you have to do is soften around those hard things.”

Harrington’s book is a compilation of poems, journals and essays that give a personal look at the painful struggle to move forward after her 20-year-old daughter’s death. It is raw and real.

“What happens in the course of predatory violence or sexual assault is not a flutter of the eyes and someone goes to heaven on a pink cloud,” she explained. “There is pain and blood and ugliness.”

There is also beauty in the book. Morgan’s death has given birth to so much good, including a school in Africa created in memory of the aspiring teacher and a scholarship for students at the medical school where Morgan once worked.

“And we have ‘Help Save the Next Girl,’ our foundation that works diligently to protect and educate other young women so they do not meet the same fate,” G. Harrington said. “That’s a lot of goodness to come out of a very short life.”

Adds co-author and family friend, Jane Lillian Vance, “this is a remarkable story of deciding against anger and power and retribution and choosing instead mercy and compassion.”

Vance was also Morgan’s teacher at Virginia Tech. She attended every court hearing for Morgan’s murderer.

Gil Harrington said her hope is that “people will look at it and read it and say there is a way through catastrophic tragedy.”

Just days after it’s release, hundreds of copies of the book have already sold.

Morgan’s story may never be a best seller, but it shows how a family turned one of the worst things that could happen into hope and joy.

Proceeds from the book go to Help Save the Next Girl Foundation. You can purchase a copy here.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.