Midlothian Dental Center seeking support for employee injured in wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Midlothian Dental Center is reaching out to get support for an employee who was badly injured in a car accident last month.

Angela Alexander, a treatment coordinator who has been with the company since 1995, was involved in a car accident on her way to work.

While sitting at a stop light, a car hit an ice path and collided into her driver’s side. She suffered a ruptured spleen, an open broken left femur, an open broken left forearm, a broken upper left arm, a broken right wrist and skull fractures.

Alexander had surgery and is currently in the ICU. There is a GoFundMe page to raise funds for medical bills, as Alexander will be out of work for an unknown amount of time, and will need helping caring for her sons.

According to a post on her GoFundMe page three days ago, by Candace Brown, Alexander is slowly getting better.

“I cannot thank you all enough for the amount of generosity shown in the last 48 hours,” Brown said. “I wanted to update everyone. Annette is now off the ventilator and breathing on her own but still heavily sedated. Tomorrow Annette faces more surgery, this time, for the broken bones in her arms and leg. We are told Annette is looking better today but is still in the ICU and cannot receive visitors at this time. More updates will come as we receive them. Please continue to share this page in order to continue to lend aid to Annette in this time of need.”

Click here for more information or to donate.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.