Mayor Stoney signs directive to protect Richmond residents regardless of immigration status

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney signed a directive Monday to ensure the city of Richmond is an inclusive place for everyone.

Stoney said the city will take all measures to protect Richmond residents regardless of their national origin, immigration or refugee status, race, color, creed, age, gender, disability, sexual orientation or sexual identity.

The directive also said that the Richmond Police Department will not consent to participate with the Immigration Customs Enforcement 287(g) agreements. RPD will also maintain its policy of not inquiring as to the place of birth or immigration status of individuals with whom it comes into contact.

The third policy listed on Stoney’s directive is that all employees of the city will focus on the needs and safety of the city’s residents, not their legal status, and will advocate for and promote their well-being.

8News reporter Jonathan Costen will have more on the directive on 8News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

My Directive affirming RVA's policy as a welcoming & inclusive place for all, regardless of immigration status #1RVA pic.twitter.com/GogejXcYuW — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) February 6, 2017