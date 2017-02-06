Iraqi refugee reacts to Richmond mayor’s immigration directive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Monday stopped short of declaring Richmond a sanctuary city, but did direct officials to protect everyone here regardless of immigration status.

8News spoke with a chemistry professor who first came to the states as an Iraqi refugee and said the mayor’s directive is a smart policy.

“That’s what’s so powerful about America, you know? You have a multi-culture exactly like chemistry.”

It’s chemistry that Dr. Jamal Aldajani knows best. He told 8News he believes America’s diversity is what makes the nation great.

“If you take one of those reactants from this bottle,” he said, a glass bottle in hand, “your reaction will stop.”

Before his family fled from Iraq, Aldajani was tortured for opposing Saddam Hussein. He spent time in prison, in hiding and on the run.

“If you have to pick your life or leave the country, of course you pick your life,” Aldajani said. “And that’s what I did. I picked my life.”

He and his family underwent a rigorous vetting process, taking refuge in Syria for years before they could enter the United States. They finally arrived in the U.S. in 2005, where new challenges awaited.

“You have to find a job by yourself, educate yourself and work hard, like the rest of the American citizens,” Aldajani said. He taught himself English and computer skills,eventually earning a PhD in chemistry from Virginia Commonwealth in 2014.

Now a chemistry professor at Reynolds Community College Aldajani said he hopes his story will change the way others perceive refugees, pointing out that refugees have carried out none of the fatal terror attacks in the United States.

“The whole seven countries (impacted by the president’s immigration ban), you block them and they have zero incidents with us citizens.”

Three federal judges on Tuesday will hear arguments in the challenge to President Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

