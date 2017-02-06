Inmate who suffered cardiac arrest while awaiting hearing in courthouse dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate who was found unresponsive in a holding cell while awaiting hearing inside the John Marshall Courthouse has died.

According to a release from the Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Wade Southworth died on Saturday, February 4 at VCU Medical Center. He was being held without bond at the Richmond City Jail on a probation violation for a prior grand larceny charge.

On February 1, Southworth was transported to the John Marshall Courthouse to have his case heard. When a deputy went to retrieve him for his court appearance, the deputy found Southworth unresponsive. Life-saving measures, including the use of an automated external defibrillator, were administered before Southworth was transported to VCU Medical Center.

Southworth, who had suffered from cardiac arrest, was admitted to the CCU before passing away on Saturday, February 4.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy.

This is a developing story.

