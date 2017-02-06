Home care workers continue fight for overtime and higher wages

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Home health care workers in Virginia are fighting for more money after Governor Terry McAuliffe’s proposal to allow them to get paid for up to 16 hours of overtime was shot down by the Senate Finance and House Appropriations Committees.

Many of the home healthcare workers 8News spoke with Monday say they have to go above and beyond for their homebound clients but can barely afford to make ends meet due to a combination of low wages and the 40-hour cap on billable hours.

Wanda Whittle has been a dedicated home care worker for almost 30 years, but says she has been put in an impossible situation.

“Most of the time I work like 92 hours a week with no overtime pay, no vacation, no nothing,” she said.

Whittle works day in and day out to take care of her client’s, Mark Street, every need.

“As they say, I’d be up a creek without a paddle,” Street told 8News. “She takes me to the doctor, takes me shopping, washes my clothes, she cleans … She does everything for me.”

Street is a double amputee with cardiac issues and diabetes who requires full-time care. At only nine dollars an hour with no overtime pay, Whittle is left having to choose between the rent and other bills, while making sure there’s always food on the table for her family.

“I’m a single parent raising two children,” she said. “No benefits, no nothing. Where does that leave us at?”

Lauralyn Clark is the Virginia Home Care Chapter Chairperson for SEIU and has been pushing people to contact their lawmakers to get rid of the 40-hour cap placed on homecare workers.

“This is not a homecare situation, it’s not a consumer situation, this is a human situation,” she said. “We’re talking about people’s lives.”

According to Charles Carter, who sits on SEIU’s Home Healthcare Board of Directors, approving overtime would actually save the state more money than placing loved ones in nursing homes, which can run and average of $144,000 a year per patient.

“If we keep these people home, we save them so much more money,” Carter said. “Actually millions a year, but they don’t see it that way. They think, OK, well we’ll get rid of home healthcare and send all this money to these nursing homes. Something’s wrong with that picture.”

Governor McAuliffe’s office declined to comment on the removal of his proposal from the budget.

But, for Clark, her message to Virginia lawmakers is clear.

“Senate finance committee, stop playing. Find your heart and help those of us who have hearts that care for our Virginia mentally disabled, our seniors, and our children,” she said.

