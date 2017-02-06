Hanover students and teacher awarded for their patriotism

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Battlefield Post 9808 and Auxiliary recognized an eighth-grade teacher from Stonewall Jackson Middle School, Jeff Arco, as well as several students from various Hanover county schools for their patriotism during their annual awards ceremony.

Arco received the Citizenship Education Teacher award, which acknowledges America’s teachers who inspire a feeling of national pride in their students. In addition, he received $250 to use in his classroom.

Arco said he it was a huge honor to receive the award from veterans.

“The members of the VFW are veterans,” Arco said. “As veterans, they should be the ones receiving recognition for their tremendous contributions to our nation. Any recognition that they give is an enormous compliment. It is very special to have them tell you, ‘Job well done.’ We are fortunate in Mechanicsville to have a VFW as active and committed to the schools as VFW Post 9808.”

Dr. Quentin Ballard, Stonewall Jackson Middle School said Arco is an inspiration to all students.

“Mr. Arco is an extraordinary civics teacher who is well deserving of such an honor,” Ballard said. “It was William Arthur Ward who once described a great teacher as one who inspires. Mr. Arco is an outstanding teacher who inspires students every day in and outside of the classroom. His energy, enthusiasm and passion for cultivating civic-minded and responsible students serve as a shining example of patriotism. Special thanks to the men and women of the VFW Battlefield Post 9808 for all that they do for our students, teachers, and school community at-large.”

19 students were also recognized for their patriotic accomplishments.

The following middle school students received the Patriot’s Pen Award for written essays on the topic, “The America I Believe In”:

Chickahominy Middle School

Chelsea Brown – First Place

John Staley – Second Place

Oak Knoll Middle School

Audrey Belton – First Place

McKenzie Nevin – Second Place

Stonewall Jackson Middle School

Lauren Schenack – First Place

Easton Kelly – Second Place

The following high school students received the Voice of Democracy Award for recorded essays on the topic, “My Responsibility to America”:

Atlee High School

Axel Bax – First Place

Kayla Johnson – Second Place

Brianna Callahan – Third Place

Hanover High School

Madison Lee – First Place

Mattie Grant – Second Place

Lara Fritter – Third Place

Lee-Davis High School

Harley Steger – First Place

William Palicia – Second Place

Jasmine Samuel – Third Place

The following high school students received the JROTC Citation and Medal Award for special recognition of outstanding achievement and exceptional leadership ability:

Atlee High School

Mariano Hornedo

Melissa Harris

Lee-Davis High School

Isabelle Ross

Bryce Courtney

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.