General Assembly and governor butt heads over budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While there seem to be some areas of agreement, like raises for state workers and some mental health funding, there are some other areas the governor has made clear he doesn’t see eye to eye with the General Assembly.

State workers, including state police and sheriff’s deputies, will get increased compensation for their work. Lawmakers are also looking to invest more into some of McAuliffe’s priorities, including access to mental health treatment and substance abuse treatment, as the state battles an opiate and heroin crisis.

John Shinholser with the McShin Foundation, a recovery center for addicts, said even though the state is investing more money in treatment, he’s concerned the state isn’t looking at the treatment already provided. He also said many of the state-funded programs aren’t efficient in treating addiction.

“We still have the worst addiction epidemic the state’s ever seen, we’re still in a state of emergency for opiate overdose deaths,” Shinholser said. “Until they do that they’re just going to invest more money in broken and inefficient systems.”

The budget also calls for more money for public education. Although lawmakers haven’t mandated funds to be used for raises. The governor said the state is facing a shortfall of qualified teachers, which could cause a battle over teacher salary.

The teachers the commonwealth currently have are making $7,200 less than the national average, and advocates are saying raises are key.

Donald Wilms, with Chesterfield Education Association, said the small raises that teachers do get is not enough.

“To go from zero to two percent is a tremendous feat but keep in mind that even a 2% raise for a young teacher is $2.40 a day,” Wilms said. “Without them, the teaching profession will continue to decline and make no mistake it is in decline.”

McAuliffe will also fight lawmakers for more funding and oversight for mental health screenings at jail, after an inmate, Jamycheal Mitchell, who stole five dollars worth of junk food, died inside his cell.

McAuliffe said the following in a statement in response to the lawmaker’s proposed budget and to a potential money cut for mental health screening:

“Both budgets seek to spend $10 million on a commemoration at Jamestown and Yorktown,” McAuliffe said. “Honoring our history is important, but I am confident that the board can accomplish that mission for the $5 million in the budget I proposed in December. that money could be better spent restoring the House’s elimination of funding for mental health screenings in jails.”

