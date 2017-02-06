FBI Director James Comey to speak at Henrico summit on heroin, opioid epidemic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — FBI Director James B. Comey will speak at a Henrico community summit Wednesday, March 1 on heroin and opioid abuse and addiction.

Comey is no stranger to Central Virginia as he’s a former resident of Henrico and a graduate of the College of William & Mary. He also served from 1996 to 2001 as the managing assistant U.S. attorney in charge of the Richmond Division of the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

“The summit is part of a comprehensive effort in Henrico to address the public threat posed by heroin and opioids,” Henrico County’s website reads. “These potent, highly addictive drugs, which include prescription painkillers such as OxyContin and Vicodin, are threatening every community and segment of society, regardless of age or income.”

In Henrico alone, the opioid overdose deaths increased from 24 in 2013 to 37 in 2015. The county recorded 36 opioid overdose deaths during the first nine months of 2016, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The summit will offer information from local community service providers. It will also screen the 45-minute documentary “Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opioid Addict.”

The event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Glen Allen High School, 10700 Staples Mill Road. The summit is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, visit HERE or call (804) 727-8574.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.