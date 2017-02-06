Charlottesville Police: Man shot near UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NEWSPLEX/WRIC) — Charlottesville Police confirms to Newsplex that one man was shot near the University of Virginia Sunday night.

“Right now we have established a crime scene, our forensic and investigation units are on location,” said Lt. DJ Harris from Charlottesville Police. “We do have one male who had suffered from a gunshot and that’s what we are investigating at this time.”

UVA issued an alert to warn students to stay away from the area, Newsplex reports. UVA then said police are investigating a shooting at 10th Street and Run Street in a follow-up alert.

“I’m not going into any other details at this time,” Lt. Harris said. “The investigation is just getting started at this time. Like I said, the investigative unit just arrived on scene and hopefully we’ll have some more details for you in the future.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.