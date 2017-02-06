Bill would grant victims right to be notified of rape kit analysis

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A bill concerning the testing of rape kits in Virginia passed the Senate unanimously.

The bill would give sexual assault victims — or the parent or guardian of a minor victim or the next of kin of a deceased victim –the right to be notified of the status of their rape kits.

The bill also provides that the law enforcement agency that received the kit not be required to disclose the results of any analysis to an alleged perpetrator.

The state has been working to clear its backlog of untested kits.

The bill now heads to the House of Delegates. Stay with 8News for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.