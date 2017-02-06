1 hospitalized with severe burns after trailer catches fire in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was badly burned in a structure fire in Prince George County Monday evening.

Officials say the fire occurred at a trailer on Lawyers Road. The victim was transported to VCU Medical Center with severe burns.

Firefighters working a structure fire at this hour on Lawyers Road. pic.twitter.com/PpNicU73iU — Prince George, Va. (@PrinceGeorgeVa) February 6, 2017

Crews are still on scene working to bring the incident under control.

