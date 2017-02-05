Virginia man sentenced for having ‘sadistic’ child pornography

ARLINGTON, Va. (WJLA) — A Virginia man was sentenced Friday to 100 months in prison for possession of child pornography.

James Schroeder, 50, of Arlington, who used to work as a teacher’s assistant, was sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography that the US Attorney’s Office described “sadistic or masochistic in nature.”

Officials said that Schroeder received and downloaded more than 13,000 images and 400 videos from the internet and from a family member between 1997 and 2015.

Schroeder pleaded guilty to charges in October of last year. In addition, he will also serve 20 years of supervised release and pay $182,000 in restitution.

