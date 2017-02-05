Tractor trailer truck full of salmon overturns on I-85

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on I-85 early Sunday morning.

The tractor trailer was hauling 27,000 pounds of salmon when it over turned. No injuries have been reported.

The left lane is currently closed while cleanup and turning the truck back over is underway.

There is no estimated time of when the lane will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

