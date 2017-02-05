Milo Yiannopoulos determined to speak in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Milo Yiannopoulos made an announcement Saturday morning that may have members of the East Bay up in arms all over again.

He says he is planning on returning to Berkeley to give the speech he was unable to deliver earlier this week when chaos broke out over his appearance.

“I’m planning to return to Berkeley to give the speech I was prevented from delivering,” Yiannopoulos said in a Facebook post. “Hopefully within the next few months. I’ll keep you posted.”

Yiannopoulos is a Breitbart News editor, known for his conservative ideologies.

He was met by violent protesters Wednesday evening before he ever reached the podium, where he was set to speak at University of California at Berkeley.

Demonstrators took the campus by storm. An outbreak of violence ensued, ultimately leading to cancellation of the event.

Yiannopoulos had to be escorted from the scene by security.

