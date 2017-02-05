Man stabs woman at assisted living facility in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the 300 block of Main Street in Newport News Saturday evening.

According to police, the emergency call came in at 7:13 p.m. from the Hilton Adult Home. Police say a man stabbed his girlfriend several times. The man then fled the scene.

The 34-year-old victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

There is no other information at this time.

