Local sports bars prepare to put safety first on Super Bowl Sunday

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting events of the year and also known as one of the biggest buzzed driving days of the year. Police and sports bar owners alike are busy putting safety first ahead of what can be a festive, but dangerous day.

“We are going to have a big crowd. We have a private party for 20 and then we have another 100 in the back room, so it is going to be a busy day in here,” said Frank Lamb, owner of City Beach, a local bar.

Not only is Super Bowl Sunday a busy day for sports bars, State Police say Super Bowl Sunday is also a day when they see a lot of buzzed driving.

They are encouraging everyone to be safe and drink responsibly.

“Please enjoy yourself be safe but if you get behind a wheel just please make sure that you are sober,” said Trooper Thomas Horton.

State Police are kicking off Trooper Bowl in an effort to catch anyone driving under the influence.

“They are going to put out [many troopers] .. Sunday evening into early Monday morning,” Horton said. “We are going to be looking for reckless driving impaired driving.”

Staff at City Beach say they know the warnings of an overindulgence of wine and spirits.

“They are all doing alcohol awareness classes. They have all taken those so they know exactly how much over-served people are like to how to spot the different things with them and make sure we are not over serving,” Lamb said.

If you happen to have one too many, State Troopers urge you to call a taxi or call them at #77.

“If you are out with somebody and you know that they are drinking and they are going to get behind a wheel please don’t allow them to do that,” said Thomas Horton.

